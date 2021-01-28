Lubbock ISD Board approves name for new North Lubbock elementary school

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a name for the new elementary school in North Lubbock during their meeting.

The elementary school is currently under construction at 2010 Cesar E. Chavez Drive, according to a Lubbock ISD news release.

The school was named in honor of Anita Carmona-Harrison, a long-time educator and innovator in Lubbock ISD, according to the release.

Anita Carmona-Harrison Elementary School will open in August 2021.

Read the full news release below for more information:

At this morning’s Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees meeting, members approved a name for the new elementary school in north Lubbock, endorsed efforts to establish a restart plan for one of the oldest middle schools in the district, and approved an extension for the superintendent’s contract.

The elementary school, under construction at 2010 Cesar E. Chavez Dr., has been named in honor of Anita Carmona-Harrison, a longtime educator and innovator in Lubbock ISD. Carmona-Harrison championed bilingual education in the district, and was instrumental in developing the first curriculum guide for bilingual kindergarten in 1969. She taught for more than 30 years, at several of the district’s elementary schools, and English as a second language classes to adults. Born and raised in Lubbock’s Guadalupe neighborhood, she was the first Latina to attend Lubbock ISD schools in K-12, and then graduate with a degree in elementary education from Texas Tech University. She remains active in community service work. Her husband, James, is a former educator, and daughters Ana and Angel, are Lubbock ISD graduates.

“Seeing a Spanish name in a school reminds Chicano students that they can aim high and be whatever they want, and maybe even have their name revered and respected because of the contributions they made to their communities,” said District 1 Trustee Lala Chavez. “It is only fitting to name the new school in north Lubbock, Anita Carmona-Harrison Elementary, for the impact she has made on our students.”

Anita Carmona-Harrison Elementary School will open in August 2021. Students at Jackson, Guadalupe, and Wright elementaries will attend this state-of-the-art facility. Alma Cunningtubby, current principal at Jackson and Guadalupe, was named principal for the new school in September 2020.

Trustees also reviewed a plan to revitalize O.L. Slaton Middle School, which opened in 1946. The school is facing numerous challenges, including under enrollment, high teacher and leader turnover, academic underperformance, student discipline issues, and a lack of stability and structure.

Lubbock ISD administrators and educators in the district’s Office of Innovation are developing a restart plan while soliciting stakeholder engagement from students, teachers, staff, and community members.

The plan focuses on four pillars: personalized learning (PL), career and technical education (CTE), social and emotional learning (SEL), and Project Lead the Way (PLTW). PL harnesses students’ individuality to craft personalized learning plans tailored to their interests, strengths, and needs. CTE focuses on the opportunity for students to explore their occupational interests at a critical development time in their lives. SEL is anchored in the growth mindset, skills, and dispositions needed to be authentic, whole-hearted adults. PLTW is a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics curriculum focused on computer science, engineering, and biomedical science.

“These pillars will provide a firm foundation on which to enhance greatly the educational opportunities for O.L. Slaton students,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo. “We believe students learn best when they have a clear vision for their future.”

Lubbock ISD will submit a draft of the restart plan to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in early February. The finalized plan will be submitted to TEA in early April.

Trustees also conducted the superintendent’s performance review and approved extending Dr. Rollo’s contract through June 2024.