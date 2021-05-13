Lubbock ISD Board approves new administrative appointments

The following is a press release from the Lubbock ISD:

The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approved the recommendations of two appointments to the district’s administrative cabinet and two principal positions during this morning’s May workshop.

Kenneth Cesarez will be returning to the district to become chief innovation officer. He is currently the executive director of secondary education in Castleberry ISD. He began his more than 25-year career in education in 1994 teaching history at Cavazos Middle School. He has extensive administrative experience as a principal at Irons Middle School, and assistant and associate principal at Estacado High School, Lubbock High School, and Cavazos. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas Tech University in 1993 and a Masters of Education Administration from Lubbock Christian University in 2003. Cesarez replaces Dr. Lisa Ramirez who accepted a position with the United States Department of Agriculture in April.

Erin Gregg was appointed executive director of communications and community relations. She has been with the district since 2016, serving as the assistant director of communications and community relations and communications coordinator. She has extensive experience in public relations and journalism. She earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Journalism and Spanish from Texas Tech University in 2011 and will receive her Master of Arts in Mass Communications and the Accreditation in Public Relations designation (APR) in 2021. Her husband, Elgin, is the band director at McCool Academy. She replaces Jeff Klotzman who is retiring.

Vincent Garcia was appointed principal at Irons Middle School. He has been with the district since 2001, and is currently associate principal at Monterey High School. He has also served as assistant principal at Monterey and O.L. Slaton Middle School. He was also a teacher/coach at Smylie Wilson Middle School. Garcia received his BS in Interdisciplinary Studies from Lubbock Christian University in 2000 and his Masters in Education from Wayland Baptist University in 2007. He replaces Philip Riewe who has been appointed assistant principal at Coronado High School.

Kelli Archer was appointed principal at Miller Elementary School. She has been with the district since 1999. She is currently assistant principal at Miller. She has extensive administrative experience, serving as literacy coach at Dupre Elementary School and campus academic leader for English Language Arts and Reading. She was also a mentor teacher in Lubbock ISD’s New Teacher Academy. She has served in teaching assignments at Williams and Harwell elementary schools. Archer was named Elementary Administrator of the Year in 2020 by the Lubbock Classroom Teachers Association and Region 17 Assistant Principal of the Year in 2018 by Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. She received a Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies from Texas Tech in 1999 and a Master of Arts in Education Administration from Lamar University in 2015. She replaces Kevin Booe who has been appointed principal at Overton Elementary School.

