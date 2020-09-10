Lubbock ISD board approves new district tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas — During a Thursday morning meeting, the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approved a new, lower tax rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, but it would raise more taxes for maintenance and operations due to increased property values.

At this morning’s board meeting and workshop, the Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees set the district’s tax rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The adopted tax rate is $1.1514 per $100 of assessed valuation. The rate is a $0.0136 reduction from the 2019-2020 rate of $1.165. However, the adopted rate will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations compared to the 2019-2020 rate due to an increase in property values. The tax rate will effectively be raised by 3.86 percent and will increase taxes on a $100,000 home by approximately $36.30 for maintenance and operations.

