The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD:

At this morning’s Lubbock ISD board meeting, trustees approved the hiring of the Chief Academic Officer and the high school athletic coordinator/head football coach for Lubbock High School.

Misty Rieber is the new Chief Academic Officer for Lubbock ISD. Rieber has served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction since 2019, where she has worked extensively with the Texas Education Agency working on committees, presenting alongside TEA representatives, and assisting with pilot programs by providing feedback and hosting demonstrations. In her 27 years with Lubbock ISD, she has also been a teacher, assistant principal, social studies coordinator, and leadership and professional development coordinator. She is replacing Associate Superintendent Doyle Vogler, who is retiring from Lubbock ISD in June.

Rieber earned her bachelor’s degree in history and education from Texas Tech University and her master’s degree in educational administration from Lubbock Christian University. Rieber and her husband, Blake, have two children, Jackson and Taylor.

Juan Rodriguez is the new athletic coordinator and head football coach at Lubbock High School. Rodriguez comes to Lubbock ISD from Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, where he was serving as the head football coach. His high school coaching experience began in 1999 as a defensive coordinator at Flour Bluff High School. Rodriguez has also made stops in Mathis ISD, Galena Park ISD, and Victoria ISD. He earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise sport science from Southwest Texas State University and master’s degrees in secondary education and educational administration from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi. Rodriguez and his wife, Lisa, have two children: Matthew and Olivia.

End of release.