Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approve four principal assignments for 2021-2022 school year

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, at the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting, the member made principal appointments for four elementary school for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a Lubbock ISD news release.

Read the full news release from Lubbock ISD for more information on each newly-appointed principal:

At this morning’s regular meeting of the Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees, members made principal appointments for four elementary schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

Yvonne Valdez will serve as principal at Brown Elementary School. She has extensive experience as an administrator and teacher in Lubbock ISD, most recently as assistant principal at Commander William C. McCool Academy.

Leticia Gutierrez was named principal at Bean Elementary School. She is currently assistant principal at Ramirez Elementary and has served as a principal in the Ysleta Independent School District in El Paso.

Trustees also appointed Koty Gonzalez as principal at Rush Elementary School. She has served as an assistant principal at Rush, Ervin, and Wheelock elementary schools and has served the district since 1997.

Amanda Boland was named principal at Parsons Elementary School. She is currently the assistant principal at Atkins Middle School and has been with the district since 1999.

Lubbock ISD administrators are in the search process for the principal at Miller Elementary School and members of the Lubbock Partnership Network Management Committee are conducting the hiring process for the principal at Dunbar College Preparatory Academy.