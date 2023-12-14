LUBBOCK, Texas – Back in 2018, Lubbock Independent School District’s (LISD) Dunbar College Preparatory Academy was on the path to being shut down after facing over a decade of state sanctions.

“Closing Dunbar was simply not an option for us,” said Dr. Kathy Rollo, LISD Superintendent. “We knew it would absolutely devastate the East Lubbock community, so we spent that next year meeting with legislators and with the commissioner.”

That effort led to the creation of the Lubbock Partnership Network (LPN) under Senate Bill 1882 to help improve academics for Dunbar as well as Alderson, Ervin and Hodges elementary schools.

“The design was for it to move the needle within a three-year period,” said Bill Stubblefield, president of the LISD Board of Trustees. “We’ve been blessed to have the program a lot longer than that, partially because of COVID.”

After seeing significant strides from the four campuses, like raising Dunbar’s state accountability rating from an ‘F’ to a ‘C’, the LISD Board of Trustees decided on Thursday not to extend the contract with LPN after this school year ends.

“We felt that it was necessary for us to not renew the contract so that we can get the things that have been happening coming back to normal,” Stubblefield said.

Rollo said without LPN, the district will be able to apply for more grants which they aren’t able to do under the current partnership contract.

“The Lubbock Partnership Network did serve its purpose in helping us keep the doors of Dunbar open,” Rollo said. “We will continue to provide support for Dunbar and for those three elementary schools to make sure that they continue to see the same progress that they’ve shown in the past. With them coming back into our governance fold. We have more power to get some of those additional resources.”

Stubblefield said he’s forever grateful for the people behind the LPN program who helped turn things around for East Lubbock.

“The program succeeded,” Stubblefield said. “It did exactly what it was created to do and we are so pleased that it did that, and that Dunbar is no longer under those sanctions.”

LISD said Cicely Alexander, LPN’s executive principal, will remain in that role until the end of the school year. After that, LISD said she would take on another role within the district.