LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District broke ground on Tuesday for its new Agri-STEM Complex.

The project is in partnership with Texas Tech University.

According to a press release from LISD, the Agri-STEM Complex will provide unique opportunities for area students to prepare them for postsecondary success in agriculture, food and natural resources.

The facility will be located on the northwest corner of 4th Street and Quaker Avenue.

