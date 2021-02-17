Lubbock ISD cancels school for Feb. 18 due to wintry weather

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, Lubbock ISD announced school is canceled for Thursday, February 18, due to dangerous, wintry weather.

According to a Lubbock ISD statement, energy providers asked the district to continue its conservation efforts until the demand on the power grid eases with thawing temperatures.

Read the full news release below for more information:

Good morning, Lubbock ISD families and staff,

This ongoing weather crisis has required immense sacrifices to conserve energy resources and keep everyone safe. Another day of sub-freezing temperatures is forecast Thursday, which will hamper our ability to repair broken and frozen water pipes, clear parking lots and sidewalks, and provide heat to our campuses. Energy providers have asked us to continue our conservation efforts until the demand on the power grid eases with thawing temperatures, so we are canceling virtual and face-to-face instruction for Thursday, February 18. All Lubbock County school districts are complying with this request. Students will have another day off and teachers and staff will continue to do planning/work from home.

We are providing 2 days of lunch and breakfast meals on these campuses from noon to 1 p.m. today: Coronado, Roberts, O.L. Slaton, Dunbar and Matthews. These meals are for any child age 18 and under. There will be no meal service provided Thursday.

We are very aware of the sacrifices you are having to make. This unprecedented situation is affecting school districts statewide. With warmer temperatures and thawing expected, it is our hope and intent to return to all modes of instruction on Friday, February 19. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Be safe and warm.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD