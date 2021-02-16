Lubbock ISD cancels school for Wednesday due to wintry weather

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Lubbock ISD announced that all campuses will be closed on Wednesday, February 17, due to wintry weather.

“Due to the continuing weather crisis, Lubbock ISD virtual and face-to-face instruction is now canceled on Wednesday, February 17. Students have the day off and teachers and staff will have a planning/work day from home,” said a statement sent to all Lubbock ISD parents.

Read the full statement from Lubbock ISD below:

Good afternoon, Lubbock ISD families and staff,

The weather service is projecting temperatures will remain below freezing until Friday. The City of Lubbock has received more significant snowfall, making travel extremely dangerous. Energy resources have stabilized due to conservation efforts but the possibility of rolling power outages are still a possibility. In addition, several schools are experiencing frozen and broken water pipes due to these dangerously low temperatures. Taking all of this into account and at the request of the City of Lubbock and energy providers, we are canceling virtual and face-to-face instruction for Wednesday, February 17. Students will have another day off and teachers and staff will have a planning/work from home day.

We will provide 2 days of lunch and breakfast meals on these campuses from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday: Coronado, Roberts, O.L. Slaton, Dunbar and Matthews. Despite hazardous conditions, many Aramark, Sodexo, and Durham Transportation employees are having to work in an emergency capacity on our campuses to take and make food deliveries and repair damaged infrastructure. Parking lots and sidewalks on campuses have not been treated for ice hazards except for those providing meal service. Please do not try to access campuses until we are ready to return.

Please understand we are doing our best to deal with this weather crisis. We realize the difficulty many of you are having with child care, but safety for our children, faculty and staff has to take precedence. We will return to normal school instruction as soon as it’s feasible. Thank you for your flexibility and understanding. Stay safe and warm.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD