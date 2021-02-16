Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper cancels virtual learning for Tuesday

On Tuesday, Lubbock ISD cancelled all virtual learning classes due to the possibility of rolling power outages.

The following is a message from Lubbock Independent School District:

Good morning, Lubbock ISD families and staff,

We have been advised by the City of Lubbock, Lubbock Power and Light, and Atmos Energy that the enormous stresses on energy resources due to the dangerously cold temperatures will require the need for rolling power outages today, February 16. This will impact our ability to have virtual instruction. Since the timing of these outages are not predictable, we have decided that students will get the day off and teachers and staff will have a planning/work day from home. Parking lots and sidewalks on campuses have not been treated for ice hazards except for those providing meal service Tuesday. Please do not try to access campuses until we are ready to return.

Your safety is of the utmost importance to us and we are complying with a request to reduce power consumption. We will closely monitor conditions going forward. We appreciate your understanding of this need to be flexible with our school instruction. Stay warm and safe.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent