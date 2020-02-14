Lubbock ISD Celebrates groundbreaking of new school

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Independent School District and members of the community celebrated the groundbreaking of a new school in North Lubbock.

The school does not have a name as of yet, but will be built in the area that was formerly Mahon Elementary School. It has since been torn down, and construction has begun. Superintendent Kathy Rollo, PhD. said it will be a state of the art facility.

“We are excited about the programming aspects of that we want to put in place. We are right here on a Lubbock Lake and so we want to make sure to take advantage of that, and incorporate that into the learning,” Rollo said.

The school will be a new home to more than 800 students, and will consolidate three schools within the area–Guadalupe, Jackson and Wright Elementary Schools. Lala Chavez, Lubbock ISD Board of Trustee member for District 1 said although the schools are historic, at the time they were built, they were modern schools. She said the schools are deteriorating, and would like to give the same opportunity those students received back then, to the students attending school now.

“The people voted for this to happen. We have three schools that are not closing, we’ve consolidated. And the reason for that is because there’s less than 200 students in each school,” Chavez said.

The plan for the $25 million dollar new school was passed in the November 2018 Bond Election.

Chavez said the new school will provide technology, STEM and Spanish Immersion programs. She said the 21st century school is a step in the right direction, and one that is long overdue.

“We deserve that in north east Lubbock because we don’t have a new school in north and east Lubbock,” Chavez said.

The new school is set to open Fall of 2021.