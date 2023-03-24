LUBBOCK, Texas – The 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) is in for schools across the state. Lubbock Independent School District (LISD) proudly shared its results with families on Thursday.

“We did actually really well,” said Miranda Ruvalcaba, LISD executive director for accountability and accessibility. “We definitely improved, especially in reading. Our reading scores were the highest that they’ve been in the last five years.”

The Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) state-mandated report is based on:

STAAR testing performance, progress and participation

Attendance, graduation, and dropout rates

College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) and other Postsecondary Indicators

Student information

Staff information

Public Education Information Management System (PEIMS) Financial Standards Reports

LISD said it’s overwhelmed by how well students and staff performed last year.

“We celebrated Reading Language Arts (RLA) surpassing the state in 3rd and 5th grade,” Ruvalcaba said. “In math, our 3rd, 5th and 6th-grade math scores outperformed the state, and our U.S. History also outperformed the state.”

Texas schools are also given an A-F Accountability Rating based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. LISD scored an 87, which is a “B” overall.

“We serve such a diverse group of students in our district, and we constantly are striving to close that achievement gap between our different students,” said Kim Callison, LISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “This progress shows that we are making our way in that direction.”

The TAPR report is given to individual campuses as well. Callison said the district made a lot of progress toward achieving its north star goal of having 80% of its campuses receive an “A” or “B” for accountability.

“70% of our campuses were an ‘A’ or a ‘B’ under our accountability system, so that was a huge celebration across our district,” Callison said.

Through House Bill 3 (HB3), the district sets annual goals. Callison was excited to share that the district made big strides last year and was able to meet 4 of its 5 goals.

“It shows the hard work that our teachers, our campus staff, and our administrators have really put forth the last several years to get all of our students where they need to be to make sure that all students in Lubbock ISD are successful, no matter where they’re at,” Callison said.

LISD accreditation status:

Accreditation: No assignment

Accountability Rating: 87 = B

Financial Rating: Superior = A

Special Education Determination Status: Needs assistance

LISD accomplishments:

Reading Language Arts surpassed state in both 3rd and 5th grade

Overall RLA scores were the highest percentage in the last five years

3rd, 5th and 6th grade Math outperformed the state

U.S. History outperformed the state

The district met 4 out of 5 HB3 goals

For LISD’s full TAPR report, click here.

For LISD’s 2022 Accountability Rating summary, click here.