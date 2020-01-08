Lubbock ISD discussing safety at second community meeting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD had a meeting on Tuesday night discussing current safety measures in place, asking the public about introducing new programs, some of which would arm teachers.

LISD Superintendent, Kathy Rollo said a 2018 bond allowed them to make several upgrades, like new surveillance cameras, and two-way communication in the event of a tragedy and controlled visitor entry.

“Lubbock ISD belongs to this community these are our stakeholders,” Rollo said. “So it’s very important to have the voice of those that we serve.”

Rollo also discussed two programs that would give teachers permission to carry firearms. However, Rollo said this discussion is in the very early stages and no plans have been made to implement any programs.

“That group will study all of this data and probably meet sometime in the summer,” Rollo said. “And make a recommendation to our board. but ultimately it is a board decision whether or not we want to go down this road.”

The next safety meeting will take place on February 4th at Monterey High School.