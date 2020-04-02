Lubbock ISD district employee arrested for causing injury to child, disabled individual

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District. Lubbock ISD Police have arrested a district employee, suspected of causing injury to a child and injury to a disabled individual. Officers arrested Timothy Dale Jorgensen (DOB 01-16-1961) and booked him into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Lubbock ISD Police took him into custody while investigating a complaint reported by another Lubbock ISD employee. Details of the allegations against Jorgensen can be found under case #20-12955.

(This is a press release from LISD)