Lubbock ISD district employee arrested for causing injury to child, disabled individual

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District. Lubbock ISD Police have arrested a district employee, suspected of causing injury to a child and injury to a disabled individual. Officers arrested Timothy Dale Jorgensen (DOB 01-16-1961) and booked him into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Lubbock ISD Police took him into custody while investigating a complaint reported by another Lubbock ISD employee. Details of the allegations against Jorgensen can be found under case #20-12955.

(This is a press release from LISD)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar