Lubbock ISD earns inaugural TAEA District of Distinction Award

LUBBOCK, Texas- We saw another very warm day across the area on Tuesday and we will expect much of the same today. That high pressure ridge is settled right over west Texas. That means we will remain sunny, warm and dry this afternoon. Lubbock is going to be sunny, with 5-10 mph wind and a high temperature of 98°. We’ll see more triple digit heat off the Caprock today. Tomorrow is looking similar to today. High temperatures will be climbing up a few degrees higher, which means locations in the east will see highs near 103°. Lubbock is going to make it to 99°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!