Lubbock ISD earns inaugural TAEA District of Distinction Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock ISD:
Lubbock ISD was included in this week’s announcement from the Texas Art Education Association’s (TAEA) unveiling of the 20 winners of the inaugural District of Distinction Award. The honor recognizes school districts for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and reach all varieties of learners. Only the top 2 percent of districts in the state, including Lubbock ISD, earned the honor this year.
TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. This is the first year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data. For the 2019 award, more than 1,000 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation that they had met the rubric over the 2018-2019 school year. Only 20 districts met the high standard and will receive the outstanding honor indicating they are in the top 2 percent of districts in the state.
Lubbock ISD will be honored among the 20 districts receiving the award at the TAEA Awards ceremony as part of the TAEA Conference on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.
TAEA is the largest state professional organization for art educators in the United States. It is the mission of TAEA to promote quality visual arts education through leadership, advocacy, service, and professional development.
(News release from the Lubbock Independent School District)