LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD announced schedule changes for activities Tuesday and Wednesday because of high winds. The forecast called for winds of 35 – 40 miles per hour and gusts up to 65.

The following is a statement from LISD.

Lubbock ISD: Athletic Schedule Changes

Due to high winds this afternoon and this evening, the following Lubbock ISD athletic events hosted in Lubbock for Tuesday, March 29, have been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, March 30. Additional updates may occur as weather develops across our region.

Baseball/Softball (New date, time)

Lubbock High JV softball vs. Abilene Cooper (Wednesday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m.)

Monterey JV softball vs. Coronado (Wednesday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m.)

Estacado varsity baseball vs. Big Spring (Wednesday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m.)

Estacado varsity softball vs. Sweetwater (Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.)

Monterey varsity baseball vs. Abilene Wylie (Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.)

Lubbock High varsity softball vs. Abilene Cooper (Wednesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.)

Monterey varsity softball vs. Coronado (Wednesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.)

Lubbock High varsity baseball vs. Coronado (Wednesday, March 30 at 7 p.m.)

Middle School Events