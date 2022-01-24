Lubbock ISD facing substitute teacher shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas – School systems across the nation are facing a major substitute teacher shortage. At Lubbock ISD, progress is being made, but there is still a huge need for volunteers to step up and take on the challenge.

Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo explained what they have been doing to help cover their classrooms.

“A week and a half ago, our cabinet team came together and started brainstorming, and we decided to fill in that gap, we would start sending out our central office people to help cover classrooms,” Rollo said. “So, for a week and a half, we’ve been sending anywhere from 70 to 80 people out to the campuses to help cover classes, help with cafeteria duty, help serve food in the cafeteria lines, all of the things that go on in a school.”

Mackenzie Middle School Principal John Martinez said he has had success utilizing paraprofessionals.

“They are supposed to be serving in other capacities, but when the day begins, you have to do what you have to do,” he said. “And in this case, we’re very fortunate that we have four fantastic paraprofessionals that fill in the classroom all day long. And we’re just thankful for them to be here to help us out.”

Additionally, federal funds for COVID-19 relief have also been beneficial in increasing substitute pay by $30 a day.

Lubbock ISD is encouraging anyone interested to apply and become a substitute teacher as virtual learning is not an option this year. The school district said it believes kids need to be in school, so now it’s just a matter of filling those positions in order to keep their education moving forward.