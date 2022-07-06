LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock ISD filed a petition in court against an insurance company for failure to pay the full claim for damages caused by severe thunderstorms from 2019 and 2020.The petition is not a lawsuit but it does lay the groundwork for a lawsuit

According to court documents, LISD suffered hail and wind damages to several of its campuses from several thunderstorms. The main one dating back to May of 2020. The damages totaled $50 million but Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company only paid the district $10 million without any explanation.

“This lack of clarification and communication and flat-out failure to adjust the claim has been ongoing for two years and is now entering the third year with no end in sight,” the court documents said.

LISD wants the court to investigate the cause of the delay and underpayment of the claim from Westchester and their denial in the original policy they had with LISD, according to LISD’s request for deposition.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to both parties for comment. As of Wednesday afternoon, district officials have not returned our request for comment.