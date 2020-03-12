Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD to continue school as normal

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a joint press release from Lubbock Independent School District, Frenship Independent School District and Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District. The top priority of Frenship ISD, Lubbock ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD is providing a safe environment for our students, staff, and families. We understand there are health concerns over the recent outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus called COVID-19.

The Lubbock County districts are closely monitoring the situation and tracking information provided by local, state and national healthcare providers. Administrators are also in daily contact with community partners and state and national healthcare agencies.

Currently, there is no indication of an immediate threat to the Lubbock community. The City of Lubbock Health Department is responsible for verifying any confirmed cases.

No classes have been cancelled in the three districts. Classes will resume on March 23 after spring break unless otherwise mandated by the Texas Education Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or Texas Commissioner of Education. These decisions are based on emphasizing facts over

fear and relying on credible sources for information.

While facilities are not being used during spring break, the three districts will heighten the level of cleaning at all campuses in preparation for the return of students and staff on March 23. We encourage families planning on traveling during the break to visit the CDC website for important information on traveling domestically and internationally.

(This is a press release from LISD, FISD and LCISD)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19