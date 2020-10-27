Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD to delay classes for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD both announced on Tuesday that classes for Wednesday, October 28 would be delayed due to inclement weather.

According to statements, buses for both districts will run on a 2-hour delay. Frenship buses will run on pavement only.

Read the statement by Superintendent Kathy Rollo below:

Lubbock ISD classes are delayed for Wednesday, October 28 due to the continuing icy and freezing conditions affecting roadways tomorrow morning. Students are to report to class by 10 a.m. and buses will run on a two-hour delay. Staff should report to their schools using extreme caution, but in ample time to prepare for students. The National Weather Service has indicated a high possibility for another round of freezing rain and/or snow in the city tonight and into Wednesday morning. If the decision is made to cancel face-to-face and virtual instruction, it will be communicated by phone call, email, and text; updates on our social media accounts, website, and Lubbock ISD-TV; and through local media outlets by 6 a.m. In the event of a cancellation, students will have a weather day while teachers participate in a remote collaborative planning day.

Your safety is important to us, so please allow extra time and drive carefully as you travel to school Wednesday morning, avoiding Loop 289, Interstate 27 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Read the statement by Frenship ISD below:

Due to the potential for additional snow/ice and poor driving conditions, all Frenship ISD campus start times will be delayed by two hours tomorrow morning (Wednesday, October 28). Buses are scheduled to run a regular route two hours later than normal on pavement only. Faculty and staff are asked to report to their campus tomorrow as quickly and safely as possible to prepare for students’ arrival.

Frenship will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions over night and tomorrow morning. If there are any additional changes, parents will receive a call from the District and information will be posted to Frenship’s social media pages and website at www.Frenship.net.