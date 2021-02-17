Lubbock ISD hands out over 3,000 meals amid winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District handed out meals to students on Tuesday and Wednesday amid below-freezing temperatures.

The distributed food was available for curbside pick-up at Coronado High School, Dunbar College Preparatory Academy, Matthews Learning Center, O.l. Slaton Middle School and Roberts Elementary School.

Tuesday included breakfast and lunch, while Wednesday included an additional breakfast and lunch to hold students over for Thursday’s canceled school day.

Lori Johnson, Director of Child Nutrition at Lubbock ISD, said it was a coordinated effort that they were ready to tackle since Lubbock ISD has been distributing food since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We just did some call-outs, asked some staff to come in, and they weathered the streets and came in and worked to get some bags in for [Tuesday],” said Johnson.

Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent for Lubbock ISD, said the meal pick-ups are open to any children under the age of 18, regardless of what school district they attend.

Rollo helped distribute meals on Wednesday at Mathews Learning Center.

“Well we just hope it lessens some of that food insecurity that we know that our families face, and this is the place where they can come get a meal, take it home or whatever and not have to worry about one more meal,” said Rollo.

The Texas Education Agency said canceled school days due to the winter weather will not have to be made up.

“The Texas Education Agency has given us up to three waivers for this weather crisis this time. So we are not going to have to make up at least three days of this,” said Rollo. “Lubbock ISD [also] has some instructional days banked, so we are going to be fine without having to make up extra days.”

Mona Lopez, a grandmother of five, said she’s grateful Lubbock ISD helps distribute food to her grandchildren.

“I take it to my grandkids where they live, and my daughter says it helps out a lot because it’s expensive to buy food for breakfast and lunch all day,” said Lopez.” Anybody that needs to come out and get food, don’t be embarrassed, don’t be shy, that’s why it’s there to help out people, especially for the kids, they enjoy it.”