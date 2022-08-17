LUBBOCK, Texas – It was an exciting day in the Hub City Wednesday, as Lubbock ISD welcomed students back into the classrooms.

At Wester Elementary, staff and administration were greeted by eager faces and happy to reunite by saying their hellos and giving plenty of hugs.

Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent said the district has been preparing for this day for quite some time. “We’re anxious to see their faces this morning,” she said.

Over the past three years, Wester Elementary showed the most growth in Lubbock. The recent Texas Education Agency Ratings show they improved from an F-rating, and moved all the way up to an A.

Principal Stacy Hurst said, “I was so glad that our staff and our students get to see some fruits of their labor, because they’ve worked so hard to get there.”

She explained that a growth mindset is shared within her staff, and teachers are very intentional with their lesson planning. They are all confident on campus that they’ll stay up as an A-rated school.

Rollo said that teachers shouldn’t expect any changes, but should all feel the excitement for the new year.

“We want to continue that momentum and keep that progress moving forward,” she said.