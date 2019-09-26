Lubbock ISD holds Law Enforcement Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local city and county law enforcement agencies helped showcase careers in law enforcement on Wednesday at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center Law Enforcement Expo Day.

According to a press release by Lubbock Independent School District, students participating in the LISD law programs had the opportunity to interact with law enforcement professionals while learning about their jobs and required training and education.

The agencies that participated in the event included the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department, LPD, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the LISD Police Department.