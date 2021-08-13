Lubbock ISD hopes to offer vaccine to children 5+ as students head to school amid Delta surge

LUBBOCK, Texas — Children as young as 5-years-old are likely to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and become vaccinated through Lubbock ISD this fall, Superintendent Kathy Rollo said Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration is anticipated to provide approval for the vaccine for this age group as soon as late September. Currently, no vaccine is approved for children under 12.

“We are very hopeful and excited that we will have a vaccine for our 5-year-olds and up in the near future,” Dr. Rollo said. “The more adults, [and people] 12 years and older that get vaccinated, the less chance that our children can catch this and spread it among each other.”

The news comes as Lubbock ISD prepares to welcome 27,000 students back to the classroom amid a deadly surge in COVID-19.

The Lubbock Health Department said it is worried about schools’ ability to contain the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is both twice as contagious as previous strains and more effective at infecting and hospitalizing young children.

“With the previous strain of COVID-19, we’d see one positive person infect three people. With Delta, we see one positive person infect six,” Director of the Lubbock Health Department Katherine Wells said. “We’ve definitely seen the number of people testing positive and also the number of people exposed much higher.”

Both Lubbock ISD and city leaders are strongly encouraging all Lubbock residents to get vaccinated and wear masks until case numbers in the city fall.

“The governor said we can’t mandate them, but we need to encourage individuals to wear masks, we need to encourage our children to wear masks,” Wells said. “The more layers of protection that we create, that’s going to slow down the virus… keeping those practices is what is going to keep school in session.”