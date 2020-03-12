Lubbock ISD imposes travel restrictions on students & staff for school events

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock ISD on Thursday announced travel restrictions related to concerns about coronavirus (also called COVID-19).

The restrictions are all-inclusive of students, staff and faculty for school-related events. The restriction is 200 miles.

Earlier on Thursday, Lubbock ISD, Lubbock Cooper and Frenship ISD announced classes are scheduled to continue as-normal.

The following is a statement from the Lubbock ISD released on Thursday:

Dear Lubbock ISD families,

Lubbock ISD continues to closely monitor Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates through the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Texas Department of Health and Human Services, and the City of Lubbock Health Department. During the last week, there have been extensive conversations internally and with local health officials to determine the best way to keep our community safe both during and after spring break.

Beginning today, we are restricting all school-sanctioned travel for students and staff to a 200-mile radius from Lubbock and prohibiting all out-of-state travel through June 30, 2020. We will follow guidance from the University Interscholastic League for all athletic and fine arts competitions.

We know some of our families are planning to travel over the spring break holiday. Lubbock ISD advises families to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding domestic and international travel. It is important to notify the district of travel plans to any level 2 or 3 affected areas via an electronic form that can be found on the Lubbock ISD website at www.LubbockISD.org/healthupdates. The Texas Education Agency is working to determine procedures to address this public health situation and absences. Lubbock ISD will work with families on a case-by-case basis.

We are in the process of examining best practices for content delivery and developing contingencies should that be necessary. As a proactive measure, we are issuing Chromebooks to be taken home over the spring break holiday for all students in second through 12th grades. As the number of novel Coronavirus cases continues to increase, it’s important for us to be prepared for all possibilities, including an extended closure if mandated by the Texas Education Agency or the Centers for Disease Control.

During spring break, our maintenance staff will conduct a deep clean of all campuses which will include disinfecting classrooms and all surfaces. Please visit our website to follow updates and review resources. We ask that you continue to practice healthy behaviors and talk to your child about taking proactive measures.

We are committed to the health and safety of our students, families, and staff and will be providing regular updates as information becomes available. Thank you for your support of Lubbock ISD.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD