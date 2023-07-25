LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD announced the district would host its fourth-annual Drive-Thru Registration event on Thursday, July 27.

From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., families will be able to go to Monterey High School for help with registering for the 2023-24 year, a press release said. There will also be interpretation services available for Spanish-speaking, deaf and hard of hearing parents, guardians and students.

The press release said that limited quantities of free school supplies would be available.

“Registering early ensures your child’s schedule or classroom placement is ready for them on the first day of school,” said Lubbock ISD.

For those unable to attend the event, the Lubbock ISD Help Desk is available to help with registration questions at 806-219-0190, the press release concluded.