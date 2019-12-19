Lubbock ISD issues statement on threat made to Evans Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District made a statement in response to a threat made against Evans Middle School Thursday.

According to LISD, administrators were made aware of a threat against the campus and students. They said they investigated it.

LISD said a student reportedly made the threat, was identified and arrested for harassment.

Read below for the full statement from LISD:

Administrators at Evans Middle School were made aware of a threat against the campus and students. The student who reportedly made the threat was identified and the parents notified of the situation. Lubbock ISD police conducted a thorough investigation and the suspect was arrested for harassment, a class B misdemeanor in Texas. Threatening a school is a violation of Lubbock ISD Student Code of Conduct. Lubbock ISD administrators encourage parents to talk to your student about the importance of telling an adult if they see something, or something is said to them, that could be perceived as a threat. Parents and students are also reminded about the severity of consequences that will be taken against anyone who makes such a threat. Evans families were notified of this situation in the spirit of trust and transparency, and to assure them that at no time were any students in danger. The intent was not to alarm, but to assure them that Lubbock ISD takes these situations seriously and there are protocols in place to address them. Lubbock ISD administrators, educators and staff regard the safety and security of students a highest priority.