Lubbock ISD kicks off new Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock ISD:

Lubbock ISD is hosting a virtual reception [Wednesday] for high-performing teachers recognized as part of the new Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA).

86 teachers are receiving a five-year designation as a master, exemplary, or recognized teacher based on teacher observation and student growth data. The payout for individual teachers ranges from $3,550 to $25,445 annually, depending on the level of their designation and the poverty level of the school in which they teach.

Lubbock ISD is the only district in the region participating in Cohort A of the Teacher Incentive Allotment program, a key part of House Bill 3 dedicated to recruiting, supporting, and retaining highly effective teachers in all schools, with particular emphasis on high-needs schools. Districts that choose to participate are charged with developing local teacher designation systems that measure teacher effectiveness, which must be submitted to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for approval and undergo a data validation process conducted by Texas Tech University.

The district’s TIA plan is generating $852,935 this year. Lubbock ISD retains 10% of the money to help offset the costs for the development and maintenance of the program, and the remaining 90% is distributed to the teachers.

A virtual celebration for the honored teachers begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, in the board room at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1628 19th St.

(News release from the Lubbock Independent School District)