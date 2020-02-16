Lubbock ISD leadership teaming up with South Plains Food2Kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock ISD:

Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo and members of the Lubbock ISD leadership team are volunteering with the South Plains Food2Kids program [Sunday] afternoon to help prepare more than 1,900 bags of food for Lubbock ISD elementary school students in need.

Food2Kids began in 2006 as a project of the Junior League of Lubbock to provide Friday food sacks for Lubbock ISD elementary school students who may not have food to eat over the weekend. The program is in the first of a five-year transition plan into a separate nonprofit, South Plains Food 2 Kids, to allow further growth and expansion.

The volunteer shift begins Sunday, February 16, at 2 p.m. at the South Plains Food2Kids warehouse, 12516 Chicago Ave.

(News release from the Lubbock Independent School District)