Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD announce 2-hour delay Tuesday for weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) –– The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD.

Lubbock ISD face-to-face and virtual classes are delayed for Tuesday, January 12, due to refreezing of roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. Students are to report to class or virtually by 10 a.m. and buses will run on a two-hour delay. Staff should report to their campuses using extreme caution, but in ample time to prepare for students.

Your safety is important to us, so please allow extra time and drive carefully as you travel to school tomorrow morning, avoiding Loop 289, Interstate 27 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The following is a press release from Frenship ISD.

Frenship ISD will delay the start of school by two hours on Tuesday, January 12 due to the potential for poor driving conditions early in the morning. Buses are scheduled to run a regular route two hours later than normal on pavement only.

Frenship ISD will continue to closely monitor and evaluate the road conditions overnight and into the morning. If there are any additional changes, Frenship ISD will notify parents through a callout and updates will be posted to the District’s website at www.Frenship.net and social media pages.

The following is a press release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, January 12. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay on pavement only. Breakfast will be served on a two-hour delay.

While many regularly traveled roads in the district are dry and will likely be safe for travel tomorrow morning, many smaller roads are wet and will be slick following an overnight freeze. Road conditions around some LCISD campuses will likely not be optimal early tomorrow morning.

Please utilize this extra time to leave your home early and drive safely. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to best serve our students and families!