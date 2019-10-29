Lubbock ISD monitoring weather conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock ISD says they are monitoring the cold weather if there is a need to cancel or delay school.

Dr. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent, said in the morning, the district will send out surveyors across the city around 4 a.m. and if they determine the roads are unsafe, the district will notify parents by 5 a.m. whether classes are canceled or delayed.

“Most importantly, if there is school, we just want parents to make sure kids are bundled up and warm, especially if they ride the bus,” said Rollo.

Visit EverythingLubbock.com for school cancellations and delays.