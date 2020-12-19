Lubbock ISD mourning the loss of longtime educator Hattie Gipson

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock ISD:

Hattie Mae Gipson, a former longtime educator and administrator in Lubbock ISD, passed away December 16, at the age of 84. Her adult lifetime was devoted to molding young lives into productive citizens.

Gipson was born on March 23, 1936, in Lubbock. She attended Lubbock ISD schools and was a proud graduate of Dunbar High School. She received her undergraduate degree in education from Bishop College, then her Masters of Education from West Texas State University. She taught at Hunt Elementary School, and served as the principal at Wheatley Elementary School. She retired from Lubbock ISD after a 30-year career in 1993.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Curtis Gipson, a legendary coach and educator at Dunbar; two children, two grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.

“Mrs. Gipson had an enormous impact on a generation of students in the East Lubbock community,” said Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent of Lubbock ISD. “That impact is still being felt today, passed on by thousands of former students who were instilled with her love for learning. She is an icon who will always be treasured in Lubbock ISD’s legacy.”

