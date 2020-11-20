Lubbock ISD mourns the loss of Byron Martin, 92

(The following is a news release from Lubbock ISD)

Byron Martin, a lifelong resident of Lubbock and former member of the Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees, passed away November 20, at the age of 92. Over his lifetime, Martin made enormous contributions to Lubbock ISD and championed the cause of education in the community.

Martin was born in 1928 and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1945. He received his degree in architecture from Texas Tech University in 1950, then served in several apprenticeships before receiving his license to practice architecture in 1954. He joined his father’s firm, Claude Martin and Sons, a local general construction firm.

It was Claude Martin and Sons that built the original Kmart building at 34th and Avenue Q, which now houses the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center (ATC). The firm built numerous schools, churches, businesses, and homes in the Lubbock area.

In 1968 Martin was elected to the Lubbock Independent School District’s Board of Trustees which he served until 1976. During that time, he served as secretary and vice president.

In 1989, Martin renewed his association with Lubbock ISD as the bond construction manager and oversaw the construction of bond projects through their completion in 1994. A year later he returned to the district to oversee construction of a $29.8 million bond program, which included renovation of the Kmart building into a state-of-the-art facility for career and technical education (CTE). It opened in August 1997 and was named in his honor, the Byron Martin ATC. During his tenure as Lubbock ISD bond construction manager, he guided the construction of almost $200 million in school facilities.

The Byron Martin ATC prepares students for optimal success in high demand, high-tech, advanced professions by providing state-of-the-art educational opportunities coupled with apprenticeship/internship opportunities, industry-standard certifications and licensing, and college credit for an extensive set of courses. Students from each of Lubbock ISD’s five high schools come to the ATC for these unique classes.

“Mr. Martin was a valuable member of the CTE Architecture and Construction Advisory Committee and was so proud of the ATC and all that is offered to students,” said Lubbock ISD Executive Director of Career and Technical Education Jill Berset. “He was a strong advocate for career and technical education. I toured the ATC with him many times and he always stopped to share his story with students and encourage them.”

Speaking on behalf of Lubbock ISD trustees and administrators, board president Zach Brady said, “Byron Martin was instrumental in advancing the career and technical education efforts of Lubbock ISD and our commitment as a board is to steward that legacy.”

Martin’s wife, Wanda, preceded him in death in 2018. They are survived by two daughters, a son, nine grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

(This is a news release from Lubbock ISD)