Lubbock ISD names new principal

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD board of trustees announced Thursday that Raina Torres will be the new principal of Harwell Elementary School.

Torres began her teaching career in Lubbock ISD as a dual language teacher at Harwell in 2003.

According to the Lubbock ISD release, Torres has served as the assistant principal at Harwell since 2014, and before her assistant principal assignment, she was an instructional coach at Bean Elementary School.

According to the release, Torres has a B.A. in Spanish and Latin American and Iberian Studies and a M. Ed. in bilingual education from Texas Tech University. She also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lubbock Christian University.

Lubbock ISD also announced Lisa Thompson as the new Executive Director of Payroll and Benefits. Thompson has more than 30 years of experience in a variety of oversight, compliance, management and operations experience.

Trustees also approved the 2020-21 budget that balances the educational needs of the district’s students with financial uncertainties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget includes a pay increase for all employees who are compensated on the district’s step schedules.

The budget increase is being utilized to increase support for the instructional needs of the district.