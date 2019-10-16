Lubbock ISD offer free college credit at Estacado ECHS

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District students now have a chance to earn up to 60 free hours of college credit at Estacado’s Early College High School.

The program, made possible by the East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood Grant four years ago, is a unique partnership between the district and Texas Tech University. It is also the first of its kind in the Big 12, according to officials.

“They’re getting a true Texas Tech experience with our professors that come on board and our students are experiencing college life at the high school level,” said Tanna Rodriguez, the program’s director.

The earned credit, all free of charge, is a potential savings of nearly $40,000, she said.

“It’s truly changing the trajectory of our student’s lives,” Rodriguez said.

Current Estacado ECHS Senior Antwan Williams said he’s grateful to have been chosen for the program four years ago. He said he hopes to attend medical school in the near future.

“Everyday I wake up and think about how this program has really given me a sense of security,” Williams said.

Coordinators are visiting the district’s middle schools to gain interest from students as applications for the program opened this week. The deadline to apply is November 15.

All LISD 8th graders are eligible to apply, regardless of attendance zone.