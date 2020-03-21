Lubbock ISD offering curbside pickup, school bus distribution of meals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD is offering curbside pickup and school bus distribution for its free meals starting March 23.

Curbside pickup will be available starting March 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m at 16 LISD campuses. Here are some important notes.

Children must be present to pick up meals.

School buildings will not be open.

Only grab-and-go options will be available.

Lunch and the next day’s breakfast will be distributed each day.

Meals will be handled promptly to limit gathering and practice social distancing.

School bus distribution will begin the same day, and will follow routes all across Lubbock. Routes will begin at noon and run in the normal order of stops. The bus numbers have not changed from their regular routes, so students who normally ride the bus will be familiar with the bus numbers.

Meals can be picked up at the following LISD campuses: