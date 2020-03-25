Lubbock ISD offering free lunch to children

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock ISD began their lunch delivery program. In addition to their curbside service, the district will serve lunch to any child under the age of 18 for free.

Erin Gregg, assistant director of communications and community relations at Lubbock ISD, said the program is a way to make sure no child goes without something to eat.

“We are on one of more than 20 busses that is distributing meals to students all over the Lubbock Community,” Gregg said.

Gregg said the district has never done anything like this before.

“Getting on busses and driving meals around the city is totally new to us but we’re excited because it’s an innovative way get out and provide a service to our community,” Gregg said.

Regardless of what school district a student may attend, children will still get a hot meal.

“This is our way, in addition to our 16 curbside sites to provide these meals for families who need it during this time,” Gregg said.

Gregg said the operation is a learning process, as they figure out bus routes and specific times for drop-offs.

“Principals and even community members have reached out and said we think it would be really helpful to have a stop in this area, then we’re making those adjustments as we go,” Gregg said.

Deliveries will occur every week day between noon and 1:30 p.m. The sacks will include a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day. The school district packs thousands of lunches, and whatever is not given out, is donated to the Salvation Army.

“Those numbers are going to continue to grow as word continues to spread,” Gregg said.

Gregg added the district will continue to deliver lunch until students return to school–April 3 or later.

“If it goes on longer, then we’ll keep going,” Gregg said.

For more information on bus routes and times, visit the Lubbock ISD website.