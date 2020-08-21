Lubbock ISD parent calls for improved virtual learning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Lubbock ISD parent said she is concerned the virtual learning format her son has experienced has not helped him successfully learn from home.

Marcella Ford said she decided her 13-year-old son would do virtual learning because of the coronavirus and because her son has a health condition.

“I was actually confident going into virtual learning this year because LISD presented it as they would literally follow the same schedule as if they were in the person at the school that there were set hours they would be in each classroom,” Marcella said.

She also said she was expecting her son to be able to interact with a teacher who would help guide him and his classmates through his lessons.

“I completely respect what LISD was trying to do, but this is not working,” Marcella said.

Ranen Ford, her son, said he has not enjoyed virtual learning since there is no live teacher available to respond to him when he has questions.

“I don’t like it. I liked [virtual learning] better when it was after spring break,” Ranen said, ” I’m failing some of my classes because I don’t know what they’re doing.”

Cary Fulgham, Coordinator for Digital Learning, said virtual school for the 2020-2021 school year is different from virtual school during spring break. She said virtual learning is being carried out per the Teacher Education Agency’s guidelines.

“Our virtual school for this year is going to provide an opportunity for kids to learn in a way that is going to meet the regulations that the states will have for public education,” Fulgham said.

She said all core virtual classes are being handled by the Lubbock ISD main office, and elementary classes will follow a different format from other class grades.

“Our elementary virtual school has teachers from our elementary school campuses that are dedicated to just providing classes for virtual students and so we have teachers that are meeting live with students that are creating lessons for them,” she said.

Furlgham said high school students would learn at their own pace, independently through a program called Edgenuity.

Fulgham said parents with questions or concerns about the curriculum should contact the teachers assigned to each course.

For concerns about the format of virtual learning parents and students can email: virtualschool@lubbockisd.org

Those in need of technical assistance can contact: 806-219-0199 or helpdesk@lubbockisd.org