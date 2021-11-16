Lubbock ISD partnering with Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Independent School District sent a letter to parents informing them of plans to partner with the City of Lubbock Public Health Department to provide several COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics will take place in late November and early December at various LISD campuses.

Pfizer, Moderna, first, second and booster doses will be available. Students, ages 5 years and older, are eligible for the vaccine, as well as any Lubbock ISD employee, and employees of Aramark, ECI, Durham, and Sodexo who work in conjunction with the district.

The Pfizer vaccine is now available to children 5 years and older.

You can ready the letter below.



Dear Lubbock ISD family,

Lubbock ISD is proud to again be partnering with the City of Lubbock Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Pfizer, Moderna, first, second and booster doses are available. Students, ages 5 years and older, are eligible for the vaccine, as well as any Lubbock ISD employee, and employees of Aramark, ECI, Durham, and Sodexo who work in conjunction with the district. (Children, ages 5 years and older, are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.) In order to have the correct amount of doses from the City of Lubbock Health Department, you must make an appointment for each person who will be receiving a vaccine. Please click the link below for the campus and date you would like to make appointments.

If it is your second or booster dose, bring your vaccination card with proof of the first dose with you to the appointment. We cannot administer the second or booster doses without physical proof (not a picture) of vaccination.

Coronado High School: November 30, 2021, from 2:30-5 p.m. | SIGN UP HERE

Lubbock High School: December 1, 2021, from 2:30-5 p.m. | SIGN UP HERE

Estacado High School: December 2, 2021, from 2:30-5 p.m. | SIGN UP HERE

Talkington SYWL: December 7, 2021, from 2:30-5 p.m. | SIGN UP HERE

Monterey High School: December 8, 2021, from 2:30-5 p.m. | SIGN UP HERE

Dunbar Middle School: December 9, 2021, from 2:30-5 p.m. | SIGN UP HERE

Students must provide a signed consent form from their parents or guardians before the vaccine will be administered. Parents may accompany their student to the appointment. Consent forms and all COVID-19 information can be found at www.LubbockISD.org/COVID19.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD