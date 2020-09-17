Lubbock ISD police dog to retire after 11 years of service

LUBBOCK (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD. Lubbock ISD’s working police dog, Bad, is celebrating his well-deserved retirement tomorrow at a special party hosted in his honor.

Bad began his tenure in Lubbock ISD in November 2009. In addition to his work in the district, he has assisted numerous law enforcement agencies from the surrounding areas with narcotics searches throughout his career. He holds certifications from the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association and Dogs for Law Enforcement.

Special guests at the event include Lubbock ISD therapy dogs Ranger, Rainy, Joe Bean, and Violet, and Justice from the Lubbock Police Department. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, September 18, outside of Door 2 at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1628 19th St.