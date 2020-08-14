Lubbock ISD principal talks about new lunch hour rules

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock ISD has implemented a few new changes to the lunch hour to help keep students safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julia Stephen, Principal at Coronado High School, said her school took 14 tables and half of the chairs out of their lunch room. She also said they increased the amount of staff present in the lunchrooms to ensure operations run smoothly.

“Even though we have 8 to a table, you would see [students] pull up an extra two three or four chairs because it’s their time to socialize, see friends that they don’t see in classes or in passing period,” she said. “That I imagine is going to be biggest change for them. We are certainly going to restrict and make sure that they stay five chairs to a table.”

Stephen also said there will be special QR codes at every table for one student at the table to check in and write down all the names of each person at the table. She said they’ll use that information for tracing in the event of an outbreak. Students will be required to wear their masks until they sit down at a table to eat.

Lori Johnson, Director of Child Nutrition at Lubbock ISD, said cafeteria staff have been working hard to make appropriate changes to lunches. She said lunches will be prepackaged and grab and go to restrict interaction at the lunch bars.

“We’ll have a few more questions for [the students] then they may have had in the past just because we want to customize what they’re wanting as they go through line so we can reduce touch points,” she said.

Johnson said students will have a badge that they can scan instead of having to touch the pin pad. She said nutrition will still continue to be a priority.

In addition, she said students who are learning virtually will have the opportunity to pick up food at sixteen locations throughout the city.