Lubbock ISD provides meals to all virtual students

LUBBOCK, Texas — With over eight thousand students in Lubbock ISD learning virtually this year, the district is working to make sure students still get the meals they would have at school.

“We have students that need those meals provided without having to pay for them whether they are choosing to learn at home or here in school the food and nutrition needs are the same,” said District Manager for Child Nutrition with Lubbock ISD, Lori Johnson.

While serving meals at 16 locations, Lubbock ISD gave out almost 1,000 meals a week free of charge, something that meant a lot to parent, Jesse Ramirez who recently lost his job due to COVID-19.

“We appreciate that the school does this for families,” said Ramirez. “There are a lot of people that need a little extra help.

The meals can be picked up by virtual students or their families between 1:30 and 2:30 Mondays to Fridays. The meals closely mimic those students would get in the cafeteria to help students feel a sense of normalcy.

“It’s just a little bit of school for them,” said parent of two virtual learners Anissa Luera.

But as the year continues, Lubbock ISD said it is important for their curbside meal plan to remain flexible.

“We all know during COVID-19 there has beena lot of unpredictable change,” said Johnson. “We try and adjust and be flexible as we see needs arise in a different area.