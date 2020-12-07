Lubbock ISD receives $30,000 from community

Left to Right: Cody Marciante, District Manager, Take 5 Oil Change, Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent, Lubbock ISD and Doyle Vogler, Associate Superintendent, Lubbock ISD [photo provided by Take 5 Oil]

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, a news release from Take 5 Oil announced that Lubbock ISD received a $30,000 donation for this holiday season from the Lubbock community.

Take 5 Oil hosted a raffle program in various locations across the city, according to the release.

Read the full news release with more information below:

When periodic shutdowns due to COVID-19 started in March, Take 5 Oil Change quickly implemented a raffle program at its locations to help raise money for Lubbock ISD. At the end of each transaction, employees asked customers if they wanted to make a small donation to the Lubbock ISD in exchange for a raffle entry to win a free oil change. The program ran until September, culminating in this monumental $30,000 donation.

“Lubbock has demonstrated incredible resolve during this challenging year, and it is with great pride that we make this donation to Lubbock ISD on behalf of our entire community,” says Cody Marciante, Lubbock District Manager, Take 5 Oil Change. “We are honored to be a part of Lubbock and we hope this contribution helps our young ones thrive in a time a great adversity.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), highlights how online platforms have become essential during these times and unfortunately, the immediate need for virtual learning environments brought to light inequity in resources, access, and connectivity across families and communities. Additionally, the CDC reiterates how economic insecurity is consistently linked to adverse development, academic achievement, and health outcomes. The massive donation will directly affect this school district, whose main mission is to nurture, develop, and inspire children.

“We’re thankful to have such a wonderful Partner in Education with Take 5 Oil Change,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Rollo. “This generous contribution to the Lubbock ISD Foundation for Excellence benefits many of our students and staff by providing grants for innovative teaching practices and urgent technology needs. We appreciate their support of our schools and the Lubbock community.”

