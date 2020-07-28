Lubbock ISD releases new details on reopening plans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD released new details Tuesday on its plans to reopen school on August 17.

“The focus I have in this plan, and it’s a big plan, is safety. Safety and children’s health,” said Health Consultant for Lubbock ISD Dr. Douglas Klepper.

LISD will offer both in-person and virtual classes for students, with 2,300 students already registered for virtual learning.

Students who choose online must remain virtual for an entire 9-week grading period. For those students who choose in-person, they can switch to online at any time during those nine weeks

‘If there are students that have to isolate for 14 days or adults we will be able to continue with remote instruction at that time,” said LISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo.

Attendance and grading policies will be the same for both online and in-person students. Virtual attendance will be tracked by students turning in work or checking in with their teachers.

Rollo also said that if an emergency arises, the school is prepared to have “micro-closures” for the school for between 1 and 5 days. During a ‘micro-closure” all students would be switched to virtual learning for the duration of the closure.

If a student or teacher comes down with the virus, LISD said the plan is to isolate only those who had come in close contact with the person who had tested positive. During quarantine, students can switch to education online.

As for extracurricular activities, students who choose either option will be allowed to participate. However, virtual students must be physically present for the classes associated with that extracurricular.

Even though LISD offers both types of learning, the district will only require teachers to teach one or the other, unless one of their students is forced to quarantine.

“Any classroom teacher that is teaching face to face may at any time be teaching a child synchronously, at the same time who has to stay home for a short period of time,” said Rollo.

Bus rides will also change, with only one student allowed per row and buses being cleaned after every ride.

Masks will also be required on buses and in school for all students above the 4th grade.

Social distancing in the cafeteria will be added with students no longer allowed to sit across from one another. Students who are virtual can still pick up meals curbside if needed.

“The standard is the same wherever you are and that we all need to be socially conscious of who we are around and what we are around,” said Klepper.

There will also be new restrictions on visitors to LISD schools. Parents will be asked to not bring in birthday treats, and to remain outside school buildings if possible.

School volunteers will also be required to present administrators with a negative covid-19 test result three days prior to volunteering.

But even with the changes, LISD is still encouraging students to come back in person

“If we don’t take this opportunity to bring them on site in a safe environment then we have not done them a service,” said Klepper.

LISD says as the year starts, its plans are subject to change.

“Be patient and be flexible because our interest after all is that child’s safety,” said Klepper.

LISD will host a drive-through registration on August 5 at the LISD main office for those who still need to register.

Registration for virtual learning closes August 3.