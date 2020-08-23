Lubbock ISD reports COVID-19 exposures on four additional campuses

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Independent School District released information concerning COVID-19 exposures at additional four campuses.

Those campuses are Estacado High School, Coronado High School, Smith Elementary School and Wester Elementary School.

In several emails that were sent to parents, LISD said “we are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of our protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and social distancing.”

Back on Wednesday, LISD confirmed COVID-19 exposures at Honey Elementary School and Guadalupe Elementary School.

During the weekly City of Lubbock virtual press conference on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo said there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school district [at the time].

Good afternoon, Smith Elementary School families,

We regret to inform you that there has been a COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) exposure at Smith.

We are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of our protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and social distancing. The CDC defines COVID-19 close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. Anyone who has been in close contact will be notified individually as soon as possible by Lubbock ISD Health Services.

