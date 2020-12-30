Lubbock ISD responds to lawsuit brought by police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District filed a written response after an LISD police officer sued. Darryl Kissell claimed in his lawsuit that LISD failed to pay him for overtime hours. The suit was filed in November.

LISD’s defense was pretty simple and straightforward in a document filed December 22.

It said: “For the three years prior to filing of this complaint, [Kissell] regularly submitted his overtime hours. [Kissell] was paid one and a half times his regular rate of pay for each overtime hour worked.”

In other words, LISD said he worked overtime. He was then paid for overtime.

LISD suggested that Kissell should “take nothing” from his lawsuit. It remains pending in federal court.