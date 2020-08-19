Lubbock ISD says confirmed COVID exposures at Honey & Guadalupe, updated for notification

LUBBOCK, Texas — During an online press conference with the City of Lubbock, Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo said there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school district. Rollo said a notification would go out to parents later in the day Wednesday.

Rollo was asked have there been any positive cases?

“We do have notification today that yes we do have one,” Rollo said in response to the question. (Her comments come approximately 13 minutes into the video found at the bottom of this story for PC or found at the top for app users.)

Wednesday was the third day of class in the new school year.

Rollo also said there is no plan to shut down the district to in-person classes. Instead, the plan is to continue following protocols.

Parents were given the choice of online learning or in-person learning. LISD has previously said contingencies are in place to close a school for three days for cleaning if needed.

Rollo said during summer school, there was one teaching assistant with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Frenship ISD Superintendent Michelle McCord said no confirmed cases have been reported so far in Frenship.

After this story was first published on EverythingLubbock.com, Lubbock ISD provided a statement.

The Lubbock Independent School District has confirmed exposures to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) at Guadalupe and Honey Elementary Schools. A possible exposure is being monitored at McCool Academy.

District administrators and health specialists are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of Lubbock ISD protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and/or social distancing. For COVID-19, close contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are asking families at these schools to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms:

Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees F.

Loss of taste or smell

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Headache

Chills

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Shaking or exaggerated shivering

Significant muscle pain or ache

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

The identified affected areas at Guadalupe and Honey will be deep cleaned by GermBlast (a video detailing their process is available here), which has required some students and staff to temporarily move to other rooms. Due to the minimal exposure risk, face-to-face instruction will continue on these campuses, but students have been reminded to take home their Chromebooks and IPads if the need arises to temporarily switch to asynchronous instruction.

Lubbock ISD adheres to COVID-19 protocols established by the Texas Education Agency, University Interscholastic League, and City of Lubbock Health Department.