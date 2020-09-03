Lubbock ISD sees damage to students Chromebooks

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD is three weeks into the school year with around 8,000 students learning virtually this year, but more technology can bring some more challenges.

“A young sibling picked all the keys off the keyboard,” Technology Coordinator for Lubbock ISD Scott Firenza said. “We tried to feed our chromebook a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and give it water too. We accidentally spilled water on it and then put it in the freezer.”

Already this year, Lubbock ISD’s technology department has seen its fair share of device damages.

“With our virtual students we’ve had many calls to our help desk and we are taking care of those issues as quickly as we possibly can,” said Firenza.

In March, Lubbock ISD started allowing its students to bring their chromebooks home instead of keeping them at school. And while Firenza says most issues can be resolved easily, some damage is irreparable.

“If it can be repaired for a reasonable cost otherwise it’s a replacement cost where we dispose of the device,” said Firenza.

For virtual 5th grade science teacher Andrew Campama, technology issues happen all the time in his class.

“It’s a daily thing but I think it’s something that has occurred less and less. A lot of the things we are seeing is the WiFi connection is sometimes weak,” said Campama.

Campma has also started recording and uploading his classes in case wifi is an issue or a students device is damaged, and with so many virtual students Lubbock ISD’s tech department is working to keep up.

“it’s been a very busy start to the school year,” said Firenza. “The phones are continually ringing for those 8,000 virtual students that we are trying to help. We are trying to either get them the answer or point them in the right direction to get the answer.”

And they are working to help keep all virtual students online.

“We’re doing this for the students and helping out the parents who probably are at a little unease about the virtual world,” said Firenza.

The technology department is currently doing a chrome book trade in depending on how extensive the damage is to a student’s device. Meaning virtual students who damage their device can get a new one while their’s is being repaired so they can get back to class as soon as possible.