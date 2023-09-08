LUBBOCK, Texas — Many folks who attended Lubbock ISD’s board meeting on Thursday, like Lubbock residents Peter Muhlberger and Jim Baxa, have passionate, varying opinions about House Bill 900.

“We believe the book-banning effort in Texas seeks to cause anger and division between conservative and liberal parents, with the goal of getting these parents to want school vouchers so they can take the children out of the public schools,” said Muhlberger.

“Right now, it’s actually illegal to read half of what these books say on TV, but yet somehow they’re okay in schools, and that just blows my mind,” expressed Jim Baxa.

However, Lubbock ISD Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Rollo, told EverythingLubbock.com her district’s focus is on the legislation itself.

“We actually are very excited about this bill because it puts the onus on book vendors to come up with a rating system and actually rate library books before they sell them to schools, and so it’ll give us a better understanding of what we’re purchasing when we’re building our libraries,” Dr. Rollo said.

The bill targets vendors, not schools, to rate the books based on the sexually explicit content in them, and Dr. Rollo said this system would enhance the process the district already has for reviewing and purchasing books.

“What we have found is some of the tools they’ve used in the past are not always as dependable as they used to be as far as age-appropriate content,” said Dr. Rollo. “With House Bill 900, that just provides another layer of protection to make sure that we’re not adding books to our library that are not appropriate for the ages that are reading them.”

While the bill impacts future library books, Dr. Rollo said removing current materials is not that easy.

“It’s against the law for us to go in and just remove those based on our own beliefs, but we have a board-adopted process called a reconsideration form and submit that, and then there’s a review committee that reads the book in its entirety and then makes a decision,” described Dr. Rollo. “We’re hoping to get that word out that that that is available and it’s not a new thing. It’s been there as an option for a long time.”

Although the bill’s enforcement is in limbo, the debate in West Texas continues.

“On this page, it shows that the child’s having feelings to what he just did,” said Lorelei Shafer, a member of Lubbock Books Exposed. “’Wow. That was weird and gross and wrong, But I feel so excited.’ And then you flip to the next page, and this is a knife going through a wrist,” described Shafer. “I’m having a really hard time filling out these forms for books like this.”

“Students need to learn about the world and will have to face all the scary bits, whether we read about it or experience it first,” said Lubbock High School Sophomore, Vera Rose Gibza. “Which would you prefer?”

According to some reports, the state Attorney General’s Office plans to appeal the decision that prevented the bill from being enforced just yet. However, Dr. Rollo said she, and others with the district, are always happy to hear from folks and encourage people to give public comments or reach out for a meeting.

If you want to fill out a reconsideration form, it can be found here.