Lubbock ISD superintendent says masks will still be required in schools after March 10

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo said in an interview Thursday that masks will still be required for all students, teachers and staff in LISD schools after March 10.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Tuesday that rescinded the statewide mask mandate put in place in July 2020 to stop the spread of COVID-19. The order will go into effect March 10 at 12:01 a.m.

The executive order left it up to the Texas Education Agency to decide whether masks will be required in schools after March 10, and the TEA has left it up to individual district’s school boards to decide what they will do going forward.